Tampa police investigate stabbing death of 15-year-old boy

Tampa police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to West Sligh and North Packwood avenues about 3:45 a.m. after the boy was “involved in an altercation with the suspect,” Tampa police said in a news release.

The boy was stabbed during the fight, police said. A witness took him to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

“Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act,” the news release states.

Police said detectives are following-up on several leads. No other details were provided.

