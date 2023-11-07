Tampa police investigate ‘suspicious death’ involving teen near Bayshore Blvd

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a “suspicious death” involving a teen near Bayshore Boulevard, according to officials.

Officers were called at about 7 p.m. to the area of West Hyde Park Place and South Parker Street for a report of an unconscious person near the roadway, police said.

Map shows approximate location

Officers found a girl in her mid-teens with upper body trauma, according to police.

Police said there is no apparent threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

