Tampa police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of teen girl in Hyde Park

Tampa police are investigating the death of a teen girl found Monday evening along a Hyde Park street.

Officers responded about 7:12 p.m. to a report of an unconscious person lying near the roadway near the intersection of W Hyde Park Place and S Parker Street, according to police. They found a girl in her mid-teens with upper body trauma.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said her death is suspicious but there is no apparent threat to public safety. Police have not released her name.

Police asked anyone with information that could help investigators to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or through TIP411.