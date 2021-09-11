Tampa police investigate two deadly shootings, believed to be unrelated

Michaela Mulligan, Tampa Bay Times
Tampa police are investigating two homicides they believe to be unrelated. Both victims were shot, the department said in a news release.

The first incident occurred Friday at 2:07 p.m. in the 2900 block of N 17th Street, not far from Ybor Street. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. A man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not identify him or his age.

The second shooting occurred Saturday just after 5 a.m. Police responded to a call of a shooting at 1715 N. 50th St.

When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man lying along the road, according to the police department. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The agency did not identify him.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1 (800) 873-TIPS.

