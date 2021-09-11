Tampa police investigate two deadly shootings, believed to be unrelated

Tampa police are investigating two homicides they believe to be unrelated. Both victims were shot, the department said in a news release.

The first incident occurred Friday at 2:07 p.m. in the 2900 block of N 17th Street, not far from Ybor Street. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. A man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not identify him or his age.

The second shooting occurred Saturday just after 5 a.m. Police responded to a call of a shooting at 1715 N. 50th St.

When officers arrived they found a 33-year-old man lying along the road, according to the police department. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The agency did not identify him.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1 (800) 873-TIPS.