Tampa Police investigating homicide near USF

One person has died after a Saturday incident near the University of South Florida in Tampa that police are investigating as a homicide.

The Tampa Police Department arrived at Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue just after 3 p.m. to find the victim, who had “upper body trauma,” police said. The victim, whom police said was male, was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The incident did not happen on the USF campus, according to police, but they did not release further information.

Tampa Police said they expect Fowler Avenue to be closed between 46th Street North and McKinley Drive for several hours as they investigate.

The department also encouraged anyone with information to call at 1-800-873-TIPS.