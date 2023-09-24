Tampa police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex

Tampa police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a man fatally shot in the city’s University Square neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to Scruggs Manor on N 22nd Street at approximately 3:15 a.m., after receiving reports that a man had died at the apartment complex. They found him upon arrival and are working to determine what led to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any other details.