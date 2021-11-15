Tampa police investigating stabbing and accidental shooting of 14-year-old

TAMPA — Tampa police are investigating a domestic-related incident that resulted in a stabbing and the shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Police responded to the 8500 block of North Alaska Street in Tampa at 5:40 p.m. Sunday after learning of a domestic dispute, according to a media release. An adult male and female were arguing when the woman stabbed the man several times.

The woman then got a gun and accidentally shot her 14-year-old son instead of the man, police said.

Both the 14-year-old and the adult male were transported to a nearby hospital. The adult male is in stable condition. The 14-year-old is in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Tampa police are continuing to investigate. The woman remained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.