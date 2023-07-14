Tampa police issue warning about vehicles being stolen from valet parking

Tampa police are looking for the people involved in the theft of luxury vehicles stolen from valet parking at businesses in the city.

Surveillance footage shows people snatching keys from unattended valet stands at restaurants and hotels and then driving off with the stolen vehicles, according to a Friday news release from the Tampa Police Department.

Five similar vehicle thefts have occurred throughout the city, authorities say. Among the vehicles stolen are a Land Rover, a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz.

The locations featured in the footage are International Plaza mall and Ciro’s, police said. The mall houses 200 specialty stores, such as luxury brand Neiman Marcus, and 16 restaurants, according to their website. Ciro’s is a speakeasy cocktail bar in the Bayshore Royal Building.

Businesses are urged to keep their valet stands occupied at all times to prevent theft, the release said. Customers are advised to ask if keys are stored in a secure place and whether an additional attendant will watch over the stand vehicles are being parked and retrieved.

Officers are looking for the stolen vehicles, police said. Anyone who has information that could help is asked to contact the Police Department at 813-231-6130 or, to submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers 800-873-TIPS or text Tip 411.

The valet thefts follow a trend of high car thefts statewide, according to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau that ranks Florida fourth in the nation. In June, Florida authorities arrested 23 people they say were involved in a vehicle theft ring that cost victims $1.1 million.