Tampa police look for armed man who shot at man’s dogs, killing one

One of a man’s two dachshunds died after a man attempted to rob him at gunpoint and shot at the dogs Friday night in Tampa.

At about 7 p.m., the man was walking his two dogs along the 2600 block of West Powhatan Avenue, a residential area near North Armenia Avenue, when an armed man came up behind him and demanded money, according to the Tampa Police Department.

When the dogs became restless, the armed man fired at them multiple times, hitting one of the dogs, according to police.

The man walking the dogs then picked them up and ran as the gunman chased behind and fired two more times, according to police. He escaped and rushed to an emergency veterinarian, where one of the dogs died from the injuries.

Tampa police are looking for the gunman and ask anyone with information to call 813-231-6130. People with information can also send a tip on TIP411.

No additional information was provided by police as of Saturday afternoon.

