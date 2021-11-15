Tampa police look for car that may be linked to case of body parts found in bay

Tampa police are seeking information about a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate as part of an investigation into the death of someone whose body parts were found floating in Tampa’s McKay Bay.

Police are asking for help finding the Elantra, which has Pennsylvania tag #HDE6564. The agency is asking anyone with information to call 813-231-6130.

The death investigation began Thursday, after fishermen near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge spotted a human body part in McKay Bay and called police. More body parts were found Friday, and authorities asked the public for help identifying the person who died, using a tattoo just below their lower right calf.

