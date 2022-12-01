Tampa police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash, department says

A 38-year-old Tampa officer was injured after authorities say his police motorcycle was struck by the driver of a sedan Thursday.

The officer was driving east on Adamo Drive around 11 a.m. when, according to the Tampa Police Department, a 54-year-old woman driving a red Honda Accord “crossed southbound along Adamo Drive, cutting in front of the officer, and colliding with the police motorcycle.”

The officer was taken to Tampa General Hospital with what the agency described as “serious injuries, including a possibly fractured femur.”

The Honda driver was not hurt, police said. She remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with investigators.

According to the Police Department, the woman will be cited.

Police say Adamo Drive traffic is being rerouted from North 22nd Street to North 34th Street while the investigation is being conducted.

This is a developing story. Check back to tampabay.com for updates.