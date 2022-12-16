Tampa police officer arrested on DUI charge after overturning vehicle, department says

An off-duty Tampa police officer was arrested on a drunken driving charge after he overturned his vehicle early Friday morning, police officials said.

Rickado StFleur was placed on administrative leave after his arrest at 4:35 a.m. Friday. Jail records shows he posted $500 bail and was released.

The crash occurred early Friday morning at Brandon Parkway and Pauls Drive. Police said StFleur was driving his personal vehicle when he veered off the road and overturned. StFleur was not injured. He “initiated a 911 call for assistance” and responding deputies “determined that he appeared intoxicated,” a news release from the Tampa Police Department states.

StFleur has been an officer with the department since 2018. He will remain on leave until an investigation into the incident is completed, the release states.

“While we are thankful that no one was hurt in this accident, that does not excuse the actions of this officer in getting behind the wheel intoxicated,” interim police Chief Lee Bercaw said in the news release. “He put others at risk because of his carelessness and must now face the consequences of his decision We constantly remind other drivers of the importance of using a ridesharing service or finding a designated driver, and the same rules apply to those in law enforcement.”