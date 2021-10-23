Tampa Police officer crashes while responding to call, police say

A Tampa Police officer hit another vehicle while responding to a call, causing the officer to crash into a TECO pole, Tampa Police said.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a Tampa Police officer was traveling west on East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Tampa, responding to a hit-and-run where a person was trapped inside an overturned vehicle.

The officer was driving in a marked vehicle with its lights and sirens on. As the officer was crossing North 29th Street, they hit the back quarter panel of a Nissan Sentra, police said.

The marked vehicle then crashed into a TECO pole and came to a stop.

The officer and the driver of the Nissan Sentra were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.