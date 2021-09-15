Tampa police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

A 37-year-old Tampa police officer has died following complications from the coronavirus, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officer Matthew S. Coleman’s death was announced by the department in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.

Coleman, a field training officer in District II, had worked at the Tampa Police Department since Sept. 30, 2014, officials said.

Before becoming a Tampa police officer, he had worked at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, starting there in June 2008, according to the post.

Coleman leaves behind a wife and children, police said.

Donations to the family may be made through the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

