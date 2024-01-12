Tampa police officer fired after threat to detain employee when car was towed

A Tampa police officer was fired Thursday after the department said he threatened to detain an employee of the company that towed his personal vehicle.

John Holmstrom was on duty on Aug. 30, 2023, when he learned that his car had been towed from his apartment complex, the police department said in a news release. He then contacted the tow truck company, saying he was a police officer in an attempt to use his authority to prevent his car from being towed, the news release said.

Holmstrom also threatened to detain an employee of the towing company in an attempt to resolve the issue, according to the news release.

Holmstrom had been employed with the police department since July 2022, the news release said. An internal investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Bureau found he violated policies related to misuse of authority, abuse of position or authority, emergency operation of police vehicles, extra-duty employment polices and personnel management.

”It is unacceptable that an officer would use their position or badge to settle a personal matter,” police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Tampa Police Officers are held to the highest standard of professionalism and this officer’s actions are not a representation of the hard work and dedication of the nearly 1,000 sworn officers serving this community every day.”