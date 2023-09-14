Tampa police officer hits bicyclist, 13, with patrol vehicle

A 13-year-old bicyclist was critically injured Wednesday when a Tampa police officer struck her with her patrol vehicle on East Busch Boulevard, police said.

The girl, who police have not named, was taken to a local hospital where she was being treated for a broken leg and head injury, the Tampa Police Department said Wednesday night in news release.

According to police, the officer was driving on East Busch Boulevard crossing North 22nd Street at a green light about 7:30 p.m. when the bicyclist tried to cross the street, police said. The officer struck the girl with her vehicle, knocking her from her bike, police said.

The girl was about 75 feet west of the crosswalk, police said.

The officer, who was not injured, got out of the car, radioed for help and provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

Police have not released the name of the officer. She has been with the department for five years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.