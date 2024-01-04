Tampa’s police oversight board can hire a lawyer. Here’s who applied.

TAMPA — Last spring, after years of community pleas, the board tasked with investigating accusations of police misconduct in Tampa was given permission to hire an independent legal adviser not employed by the city.

Only five people applied for the position, and one of them has since withdrawn. Just one is a Tampa resident.

The board’s ability to hire its own lawyer was celebrated as a win for accountability after months of back and forth. But the thin applicant pool has some scratching their heads, wondering if the position was adequately advertised.

“This is something that has been pushed and pushed by the citizens,” board member Carolyn Collins said at the December meeting.

“Is this it?” she continued, shifting through the applications.

The Citizens Review Board formed in 2015 after a Tampa Bay Times investigation revealed that Tampa police were disproportionately ticketing Black bicyclists.

In April — after Mayor Jane Castor vetoed an effort to put the question to voters — councilmembers passed an ordinance giving the board access to their own lawyer, which advocates say is necessary to prevent a conflict of interest if there is litigation against the city.

Now, the board is mulling next steps. Ultimately, they will make a recommendation to the city attorney for the part-time contract position.

Ryan D. Barack

Labor attorney Ryan D. Barack is currently the only Tampa resident in the running.

His 25 years of legal practice have largely focused on employment and civil rights matters. In his application, he described the review board as “very important because involving citizens in the oversight process will help build public trust and confidence.”

He has “extensive experience with the Florida Police Officer Bill of Rights.”

A managing attorney at a Clearwater-based firm, he told the Times he is unsure if he will continue with his application. “I’m disappointed with how long the process has taken,” he said.

Lindsay Faroni Moore

Lindsay Faroni Moore has served as general counsel to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office since 2011.

In this role, according to her application, responsibilities include supervising public records requests, negotiating contracts and managing civil litigation. In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office named Moore as its first constitutional policing adviser, tasked with ensuring deputies upheld citizens’ constitutional rights.

Moore created the office’s Community Advisory Committee, according to her resume, which builds “relationships between community stakeholders of diverse backgrounds and law enforcement.”

John J. Quick

John J. Quick is the independent counsel for Miami’s review board.

He represented the board in a fight over the legality of civilian oversight in the state that made its way to the Florida Supreme Court in 2017. A police union unsuccessfully sought to declare the board’s oversight unconstitutional.

“Without the successful defense of this appeal,” Quick wrote in his application, “the existence of police oversight in Florida would have been eviscerated.”

He lives in Miami-Dade County and is a partner at a Coral Gables-based law firm.

Joseph Polzak

Joseph “Joe” Polzak is the assistant city attorney for the city of Sarasota and the legal adviser for the Sarasota Police Department, where he co-developed a nationally-recognized homelessness response program, which connecting people with social services.

Polzak has also served an assistant state attorney with assignments as a felony prosecutor.