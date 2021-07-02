Tampa police have been quietly cracking unsolved crimes

Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times
·6 min read

TAMPA — The cops don’t call them cold cases. The official label is “unsolved major crimes.”

But in the annals of the unsolved, these, like so many, seemed frozen:

A woman walking alone one night in 1998 was picked up by a man in a truck, who raped her a knifepoint.

A woman returning home one day in 2000 was accosted by a masked gunman, who forced her into a bathroom and raped her.

A college student leaving Gasparilla in 2007 was followed back to her dorm room and raped.

The cases were, for years, among the open and unsolved files of the Tampa Police Department.

In recent months, though, detectives have made arrests in all three.

In 2019, Tampa police established what’s known as the unsolved major crimes unit, whose task is to review hundreds of unresolved sex crimes, homicides and other violent offenses. In the last two years, they’ve cleared 12 cases. In two, they used a new investigative technique, known as genetic genealogy, to identify a suspect.

“To do cold cases well, you have to be able to focus on it,” said Detective Sergeant Greg Van Heyst, who supervises the unit.

While many law enforcement agencies have designated cold-case detectives, the same investigators often have to juggle fresh cases with old ones. But Tampa’s team is different.

Van Heyst, who for several years led the city’s homicide squad, had the idea to form an independent unit to look at old cases after seeing ones that went unsolved, and hearing from the families of victims.

With the blessing of Chief Brian Dugan, the department assigned two detectives, James Smith and Mark Belmonte, to focus exclusively on cases that have been investigated, but remain open. They get assistance from Brittany Jackson, a crime analyst, and other police investigators, along with an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Their case load includes in excess of 400 homicides, the oldest dating to the 1930s, and hundreds more sex crimes.

Each detective handles about 10 cases at a time, Van Heyst said. They look at what was done. And they look for what can be done.

Fingerprints spur one arrest

One of their first arrests came through a review of old evidence.

The crime occurred Dec. 17, 2000. A woman who lived in a home on Mohawk Avenue, reported that she was confronted by a masked man who wielded a silver handgun and demanded money. When she said she had none, the woman was forced into a bathroom. The gunman made her sit on a toilet, then raped her.

Investigators at the time obtained a DNA sample from the rape, but found no match.

Almost 20 years later, a fingerprint analyst reexamined evidence from the crimes scene and identified two palm prints taken from the bathtub. The prints yielded a match to Antonio Rivers.

Rivers would have been 19 at the time of the rape. Detectives obtained a warrant for a sample of his DNA. It matched DNA from the rape, police said. Rivers was arrested in September. He remains jailed awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual battery and armed burglary.

Genetic genealogy

Genetic genealogy helped spur arrests in two cases.

The concept is to take DNA from crime scenes or unidentified human remains and compare it to public DNA databases that are typically used for ancestry research. It has become somewhat of a controversial practice, with some companies barring law enforcement use of their DNA databases. Others allow users to opt-in.

California authorities famously used genetic genealogy in 2018 to identify the serial rapist and murderer known as the Golden State Killer. Soon thereafter, Tampa police started talking about whether they could use it, too.

One case dated to March 18, 1998. Late that night, a woman walked alone in the area of Columbus Drive and Interstate 4, when a man in a truck offered a ride. She got in. He drove to a secluded area and pulled a knife and raped her.

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia company that conducts genetic genealogy testing for law enforcement, last summer identified James Randy Byrd as a possible contributor to the DNA from the 1998 rape. Byrd, who now lives near Ocala, lived in Hillsborough County in 1998.

In November, Tampa detectives and FDLE agents followed him as he drove to a doctor’s office in The Villages. They saw him drop a cigarette butt in a parking lot. They retrieved the butt and sent it to a lab for DNA analysis. Results linked it to the rape. Byrd is jailed awaiting trial on a sexual battery charge.

The unit’s most recent arrest came last month. It was rape that occurred after Gasparilla 2007 at the University of Tampa. The victim, a UT student, had attended the festivities and was followed back to the campus by an unknown man. The victim’s roommate returned to find her yelling for help as the man assaulted her, police said. Surveillance cameras captured his image, but no one knew his name.

Genetic genealogy analysis ultimately led police to Jared T. Vaughn. He lived in Tampa in 2007, but now lives in West Virginia. In April, police obtained a warrant for his DNA. Results were enough for an arrest warrant. Vaughn turned himself in June 16 to the Orient Road Jail and was released on bail.

Work continues in homicides

Of the dozen cases the unit has cleared, 10 involved a sexual battery. One was a kidnapping and robbery. Another was a burglary and false imprisonment case.

Detectives must grapple with fading memories, deteriorating evidence, and sparse or unreadable records. Until the 2000s, Tampa officers still hand-wrote reports.

Homicides are more arduous. But Van Heyst believes they are close to clearing a few.

They have also worked to raise the profile of many cases, revamping the department’s unsolved homicides web page.

The oldest featured is the murder of 16-year-old Meredith Fish. On Aug. 9, 1985, she was found stabbed in the parking lot of the Floriland Mall on N Florida Avenue. She was last seen alive a day earlier at a mobile home park on 124th Avenue and 11th Street.

Police say they are working several strong leads in her case. They believe there are people in Tampa who know something about her death. They are interested in talking to anyone who knew her or frequented the place where she was last seen.

For more information on Tampa’s unsolved homicides, visit tampa.gov/police/unsolved-homicides.

