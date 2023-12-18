Tampa police recover body from sunken shrimp boat after captain reported missing

Tampa police divers recovered a body Sunday night from a sunken shrimp boat whose captain has been reported missing.

Divers recovered the body about 10:30 p.m. Sunday from the Miss Jordi, a 63-foot shrimp boat that sank along the Tampa shrimp docks over the weekend. Police were working to notify the person’s family and had not yet confirmed if the body is that of the boat’s captain, Curtis Lee Cowling, according to a news release.

Police believe Cowling lives on the boat full time, but they don’t know if he was aboard when it sank. He was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. and was reported “missing and endangered.”

Police on Sunday morning received multiple reports of a sunken vessel at the shrimp docks at 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard, near McKay Bay, and found the Miss Jordi underwater. The boat had leaked several thousand gallons of diesel fuel and dive teams were not able to immediately enter the contaminated water.

The spill was successfully contained to the McKay Bay area and clean up efforts conducted by the United States Coast Guard are still underway, police said.