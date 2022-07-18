Tampa police release name of man killed in May shooting, seek tips

TAMPA — Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot at a graduation party in May and are seeking tips from the public.

Antonio Richardson, 21, was killed about 3 a.m. on May 29 while he was celebrating a family member’s graduation at a gathering on the 3400 block of North Bay Street, Tampa police said in a news release Monday. At least one person in a passing vehicle fired multiple rounds, striking Richardson and a 23-year-old man.

Richardson died at a local hospital. The other man was treated at a hospital and released. Police at the time of the shooting did not release the men’s names, citing Marsy’s Law, but on Monday released Richardson’s name with permission from his family and asked for tips from the public that could lead to arrests in the case.

A light-colored sedan from the early 2000s was seen leaving the scene immediately after the shooting, according to investigators.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Police Department at 813-231-6130, use the TIP411 mobile app or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 800-873-8477 or going to crimestopperstb.com.