Tampa police release video of people of interest in Ybor City shooting

The Tampa Police Department is asking the public for help identifying several people who detectives say “may have been involved” in an Oct. 29 shooting in Ybor City that killed two and injured 16 others — 15 by gunfire.

The agency hasn’t released the names of any of them, citing Marsy’s Law, but it did confirm that a 14-year-old boy died at the scene and a 20-year-old man died at an area hospital.

Family members of Elijah Wilson told the Tampa Bay Times he was the teen who was shot to death, and Harrison Boonstoppel’s family identified the 20-year-old as the other fatality.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, of Tampa, was arrested hours after the shooting, and prosecutors have charged him with one count of second-degree murder with a firearm.

The name of the person Phillips is accused of killing is redacted in court documents, but the records say the person died at the scene of the shooting.

Last week, investigators said they believed at least two additional people fired shots.

On Monday evening, police released a video that shows multiple people detectives would like to speak with in connection to the shooting.

“We’ve had a number of tips that have already come in from our community, which have greatly assisted detectives to get to this point,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release. “Whether you believe the tip may be insignificant, it could be the information that we need. The information that’s submitted could be the additional closure that the victims and their families deserve, as their lives have changed forever.”

Tips may be submitted to a portal created at fbi.gov/tampashooting. Anyone who wants to anonymously provide information and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-873-8477 or going to the website crimestopperstb.com.