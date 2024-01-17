Tampa police respond to shooting with ‘multiple victims’

The Tampa Police Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a shooting with “multiple victims” the agency said in a news release.

At 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 10000 block of 23rd Street, the news release states. Upon arrival, officers located “multiple shooting victims,” according to the news release. The agency did not say how many victims there were or what the nature of their injuries were.

One person is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.