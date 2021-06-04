Tampa police respond to two shootings within a half hour

TAMPA — Separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Few details were released about each shooting beyond their locations.

The first shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of W Main Street in West Tampa. Police said it was not a random act. The extent of the injury sustained by the shooting victim was not released.

The second shooting took place about 3 p.m., according to police. It occurred on the 3400 block of E. Genesee Street in East Tampa. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the two shootings are not related. Further details will be released throughout the night, the department said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.