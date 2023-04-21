‘No regard for human life’: Police search for man accused of kidnapping, raping DoorDash driver

Tampa police say they are searching for a rape suspect after he abducted and sexually assaulted a DoorDash delivery driver on Tuesday.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a female delivery driver described in her early 20s was kidnapped at gunpoint when she was making a delivery at a hotel located 4312 W. Boy Scout Blvd. in Tampa. A police spokesperson said the victim walked up to the hotel to make the delivery and was approached by a man armed with a gun who forced her back into her car.

Police said the victim had AirPods in her ears and was on a call with her girlfriend, who quickly realized that a robbery was occurring. The family of the victim called the police and officers were dispatched to the hotel.

Police said the suspect forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, located at 8402 N. Waterford Ave, where he sexually assaulted her.

Officers said the victim’s family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived at the apartment complex and rescued her from the car. Police said the suspect fired multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim’s girlfriend before leaving the scene.

Police said the rape victim and the family member who was shot were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victims were able to provide detailed information that led to the composite image of the suspect.

Police say the suspect wore a blue, long-sleeved shirt or hoodie and black pants and was armed with a handgun.

“It is clear this suspect has no regard for human life,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. “Detectives are actively gathering evidence in an effort to quickly identify and apprehend him. I am urging anyone who may have seen or heard something nearby to please call us with those details, no matter how minimal they may seem to be. It could be the information we need to arrest this criminal before he’s able to hurt another member of our community.”

If anyone recognizes the subject from the composite image, they are asked to contact Tampa Police by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the Tampa PD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), click here to submit a tip, or using the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and selecting “Tampa.”

