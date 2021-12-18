Tampa police searching for man who broke into home, demanded cash

TAMPA — Tampa police are searching for a man who broke into a sleeping family’s residence early Saturday morning and demanded cash, Tampa police said.

The man entered the home about 3 a.m. while the family slept. The man spent about 20 minutes inside the residence, then entered a bedroom. The man then demanded money from one resident, officers said.

After robbing the resident, the suspect fled with the cash.

Tampa Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the man can call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.