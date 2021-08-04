Tampa police: Second man arrested in Ybor City slaying

A second suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Ybor City on July 5, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Johnnie Jerome Williams, 50, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in Brooksville and faces a charge of first-degree murder, Tampa police said a news release Wednesday evening.

The other suspect, Marquis Lezate Walter, 28, was arrested July 14 in relation to the shooting.

Walter got into an argument with a man July 5, police said, and later that night Walter returned to shoot the man as he was walking to his car near the intersection of Third Avenue and 17th Street.

Detectives say surveillance video showed Walter fire several shots, and that Williams participated in the killing and acted as a lookout.

