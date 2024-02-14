Tampa police seek information after 11-year-old boy is shot on front porch

The Tampa Police Department is seeking information from the public after detectives say an 11-year-old boy was shot on his front porch Sunday evening.

The boy was standing on the porch about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the C. Blythe Andrews Apartments, 2201 E. Osborne Ave., “when he was shot by an unknown suspect,” according to a news release from the police department.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the news release states.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Tampa Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or via Tip411.