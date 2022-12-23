Tampa prosecutors decide not to pursue charges against former NFL star Antonio Brown

Tampa prosecutors on Wednesday announced that former NFL star and Miami native Antonio Brown won’t face charges after his alleged victim recanted her testimony.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brown after a woman, who shares multiple children with the Miami Norland High School alum, told police that he threw a shoe at her on Nov. 28 with the intention to cause harm.

But on Dec. 16, the mother of his children recanted her previous allegations against Brown — who has not played in the NFL since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him in January, the State Attorney’s Office in Hillsborough County said in a news release.

“The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement’s Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place,” the office said.

As a result, authorities withdrew Brown’s arrest warrant.