Tampa residents flee to avoid Hurricane Ian

Tampa, Florida residents are fleeing the area for higher ground to try to avoid Hurricane Ian. It's been more than a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the vulnerable Tampa Bay area. (Sept. 27)

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. McMaster preps SC for Hurricane Ian’s arrival as storm heads for Florida

    South Carolina Gov. McMaster did not issue a state of emergency or order any evacuations along the coast as emergency managers monitor the storm, which is ​set to hit Florida Wednesday.

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones hearing due to hurricane

    The House Jan. 6 committee postponed a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast.

  • Bolt Creek Fire: Level 2 Evacuations issued again in Skykomish

    Level 2 evacuations were issued for areas in Skykomish as firefighters continue to tackle the Bolt Creek Fire, which has now burned more than 10,000 acres.

  • DeSantis: Tampa Bay could be hit with hurricane

    The National Hurricane Center is predicting storm surge in Tampa Bay and surrounding waters of between 5 and 10 feet above normal tide conditions and rainfall of between 10 and 15 inches (12 and 25 centimeters) because of Hurricane Ian. (Sept. 26)

  • Florida cities prepare for Hurricane Ian to hit as a possible Category 4 storm

    Hurricane Ian could strengthen into a Category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday. Mayor Frank Hibbard of Clearwater, Florida, joins CBS News to talk about how his city is preparing for the storm and warning residents to evacuate and prepare before it's too late.

  • Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes

    A threat from Hurricane Ian to the Sunshine State means millions of residents could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.

  • Hurricane Ian's shifting track puts Polk County in its path, tornadoes a threat

    The latest forecast has Ian coming up from the south through Mulberry having weakened from Category 3 to Category 1.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • Hurricane Ian leaves Cayman Islands

    STORY: The fast-growing storm is centered about 155 miles (250 km) southeast of Cabo San Antonio, in far western Cuba, but has jumped in intensity in recent hours with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km per hour), making it a Category 2 hurricane on a five-step scale."Devastating wind damage is possible where the core of Ian moves across western Cuba," the center said.The storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane that will soak Florida, where residents are stockpiling supplies and filling sandbags.Residents of Batabano on Cuba's south coast worked with many fewer resources than in Florida as the storm closed in, threatening the fishing village of precarious wooden and concrete block houses perched just a few paces from the roiling sea."We are here saving human lives, going house to house, taking out the elderly and children," said local official Suleika Roche, 43, aboard a bus that was transporting residents to high ground.The storm is set to plow north across the island as it advances into the Gulf of Mexico, but forecasts put its track well west of the Cuban capital of Havana, where a direct hit could cause catastrophic damage to the city´s antiquated infrastructure.

  • Factbox-The worst hurricanes in Florida's history as Ian takes aim

    As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, here are the five of the most deadly and destructive hurricanes to hit the state in recent years, listed in chronological order. While Hurricane Katrina in 2005 traveled across the southern tip of Florida, most of the deaths and destruction it caused were in New Orleans. Excluding Katrina, Hurricane Irma was the costliest in Florida history, with total U.S. damage from the storm estimated at $50 billion.

  • U.S. is 4 or 5 years from 'fully operational' CBDC: Expert

    Davidoff Hutcher & Citron Chair of Federal Government Relations Jonathan McCollum discusses central bank digital currency regulation and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on decentralized finance infrastructure.

  • Space station flies over Hurricane Ian

    The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Monday. The storm is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (Sept. 26)

  • Chargers coach Brandon Staley let Justin Herbert decide to keep playing injured in blowout loss to Jaguars

    Herbert kept playing with injury in a hopeless game with his starting left tackle sidelined.

  • Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water

    Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day. After getting 67% stronger in less than 22 hours from Monday to Tuesday, Ian is bearing down as a likely Category 4 hurricane that threatens to deliver a nightmare storm-surge to the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. Ian's rapid intensification occurred after it traveled over Caribbean waters that are about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than normal, largely because of climate change.

  • Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation

    The Kremlin said on Monday that no decisions had been taken on closing Russia's borders, amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday. Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, saying mistakes were being corrected by regional governors and the ministry of defence. Russian media have reported a string of cases of elderly or medically exempt men being called up for service in Ukraine.

  • Chargers HC Brandon Staley provides handful of injury updates

    The injury bug bit the Chargers.

  • Holiday travel: What to know before you book flights for Thanksgiving, Christmas

    Hopper Lead Economist Hayley Berg details how expensive holiday travel is already forecasted to be and how to save on travel bookings.

  • Russia's digital ministry scrambles to help key workers avoid mobilisation

    Russia's digital ministry is scrambling to help key tech workers avoid being called up by the army after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. It published a list of 195 IT and communications professions - including jobs in science energy, transport and the media - for which it recommended workers should be exempt from mobilisation. Higher education qualifications and full-time contracts may also be required.

  • Hurricane Ian: One million without power as storm lashes Cuba

    The category three hurricane, packing winds of up to 195km/h (120mph), is now heading for Florida.

  • Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tensions over Taiwan have raised the thorny issue of whether U.S. troops based in South Korea would be involved in any conflict, with American and South Korean officials acknowledging that the peninsula could easily be dragged into a crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday that his country was keen to work with the United States to “expand freedom”, but that in a conflict over Taiwan, North Korea would be more likely to stage a provocation and that the alliance should focus on that first. North Korea has a mutual defence treaty with China and military analysts suggest it could coordinate with Beijing or take advantage of a crisis to pursue its own military goals.