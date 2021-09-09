Tampa settles with man who threatened to sue over police encounter at Tampa General

TAMPA — The city of Tampa has settled with a man who threatened to sue after he was taken to the ground by a Tampa police officer at Tampa General Hospital last summer.

Johnny Johnson, 45, of Tampa agreed to settle for $8,000 according to an agreement he signed on Aug. 10. The Tampa Bay Times obtained the letter and other records related to the incident this week.

Johnson’s attorney, Paul Reibein, sent a letter threatening to sue after the incident at the hospital on June 1, 2020. The use of force on Johnson, who is Black, garnered the attention of local elected officials at the time amid increasing tension in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The letter said Tampa police officers “requested Mr. Johnson’s assistance in calming individuals who had gathered outside of the hospital and then tackled, restrained and handcuffed him.” Johnson suffered “serious and permanent physical and emotional injuries,” Reibein’s letter said.

The officer who took down Johnson, Alan Combs, was cleared of violating the department’s use-of-force policy but received an oral admonishment for using profanity during the incident, according to a police spokeswoman and Tampa police records.

The attempt to arrest Johnson stemmed from a “misunderstanding,” according to a disposition letter sent to police Chief Brian Dugan by a captain who investigated.

The disposition letter gives this account:

Combs was among officers who responded to Tampa General that day after a nurse called to report a disturbance at the emergency room’s main entrance. When the officers arrived, they were “tasked with calming grieving family members of a man who had just died from a gunshot wound.” The hospital had restrictions for the number of visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hospital employees were “becoming overwhelmed” by the number of people requesting access.

The officers worked for nearly two hours to de-escalate the situation and have some family members leave. When two men returned and began to cause another disturbance, Combs and other officers returned to the hospital.

Story continues

Combs saw three men surrounding police Sgt. Liza Doane. Combs separated two of the men and asked the third man — Johnson — to leave. Combs didn’t know at the time that another officer on the scene, Courtney Frix, had asked Johnson to help deescalate the situation.

When Johnson refused to leave, Combs tried to arrest him on a trespassing charge. Johnson tensed up and resisted, and Combs took him to the ground, according to the disposition letter. In the process, the letter says, Combs “improperly used profanity.” The letter does not specify what Combs said.

Frix told Combs that Johnson was initially brought to the scene “to help her gain compliance from the two aggressive men.” Instead, the disposition letter says, Johnson escalated the situation by “engaging in brief physical contact” with the men. After learning Johnson was not trespassing, Combs uncuffed him.

Johnson did not complain about any injuries before he left the hospital but his glasses were broken during the incident, according to the disposition letter.

Combs was cleared of an allegation of violating the department’s policy on response to resistance, or use of force.

Frix was cleared of violating the department’s standard of conduct policies because she was preoccupied with the disturbance and unable to intervene when Combs was trying to arrest Johnson, the disposition letter says.

A city of Tampa spokesman said the city had no comment on the settlement.

Reached Thursday, Reiben said Johnson was trying to help police and wound up getting “profiled” and attacked. He said Johnson may have gotten more from a jury but decided to settle to avoid a potentially lengthy, expensive court fight.

Reiben said Johnson also is actively working to reduce gun violence in the city and engage with police on that issue.

“That’s his man focus and he didn’t want this to interfere with those efforts,” he said.

Reiben noted the encounter happened shorty after video of Floyd’s murder went viral, sparking protests in cities across the country including Tampa. Tampa police by then were taking criticism for what some saw as excessive force used on peaceful protestors.

“It was a very difficult time for Johnny and the community after what they’d just seen in Minneapolis,” Reiben said.

The incident caught the attention of seven elected Hillsborough officials, who in a letter to Mayor Jane Castor a few days later, cited it as one of three examples of the police department’s reported “unprovoked use of force.”

City Council Chairman Orlando Gudes signed the letter. He told the Times this week that he was unaware of the settlement with Johnson and declined to comment.