New Tampa shop sells products from small businesses run by women

A new store is debuting Saturday in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village. Its focus? To sell products by local and women-owned businesses.

St. Louis-based Procure is opening its first store in the Tampa Bay area, featuring items from more than 30 businesses from the region and run by women or marginalized genders, said co-founder and Tampa native Christina Weaver. Procure is run by the Women’s Creative, a marketing group, and will sell a variety of “high-end” or “contemporary” goods such as gifts, accessories, home decor, children’s clothes, skin care treatments and more.

“Our concept creates an opportunity for a lot of local (businesses) in one space,” Weaver said.

Procure will handle all the merchandising, marketing and managing the operations of the physical store on the second floor of 734 S. Village Circle. Women who are selected by invitation to sell their items in the shop simply need to drop off their creations.

“From there, they’re able to just receive income from the product that they produce,” Weaver said. Sellers keep 55% of the profits for what they sell, she said.

Items for sale include Tampa-themed kitchen towels by Renee Bollin Studios, seashell earrings with the Tampa Bay Lightning logo from Mermaid Girls Studio and candles from Tampa-based leSucre. There are also several businesses featured from Procure’s roots in St. Louis.

Procure chose Tampa for its second U.S. location because Weaver was raised in the area and travels between Tampa and St. Louis. The outdoor shopping center, Hyde Park Village, which thrived during the pandemic, was a good place to set up shop because it prioritizes local items and draws high foot traffic that can help women-owned businesses get more exposure, Weaver said.

Hyde Park Village has had several new businesses open in 2023, including coastal-themed jewelry shop Gorjana, Sweetgreen and champagne winery Bouzy. Also, its first hotel is in development.

This year, businesses have to worry over people spending less because of the rapid rise in prices — and Tampa Bay has seen some of the highest inflation nationwide. Women may also need extra support in their businesses, Weaver said, because there are “a lot of glass ceilings that still need to be broken.”

“You’re in here with at least 40 other brands, which means that we’re all collaboratively marketing together,” Weaver said. “So you’re really crowdsourcing people’s audience.”

For Natalie King, founder of St. Louis-based hair wellness brand Florae, who is featured in both of Procure’s shops, the store helped get her into retail after being online only. At the St. Louis shop, Procure hosted a brand spotlight event for her business, something she might not get through traditional retailers who have many brands to house.

“At Procure shop, it’s important to be able to uplift brands,” King said.