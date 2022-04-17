Tampa strip club shooting leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Tampa strip club early Sunday morning.

Tampa Police responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. at Scores Gentlemen’s Club at 2310 N Dale Mabry Highway. The shooting happened during an argument between two people in the parking lot. One was killed, and the other is cooperating with a police investigation, according to a police news release.

No charges had been filed by Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.