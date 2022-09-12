Tampa teacher sexually battered student, deputies say

CARROLLWOOD — Deputies have arrested a Tampa teacher who is accused of sexually battering a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Melton, 42, is an English teacher at Carrollwood Day School and engaged in “sexual relations” with a student earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Sept. 10, deputies obtained a warrant for Melton and she was arrested Sunday on a sexual battery charge.

The Carrollwood Day School, located at 1515 W Bearss Ave., is a private, International Baccalaureate school for students aged 2 through the 12th grade, according to its website.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident but asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.