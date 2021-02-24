Tampa teen arrested on murder charge on his 17th birthday, deputies say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — A 17-year-old wanted in a fatal Feb. 17 shooting in the University area has turned himself in, deputies say.

Kanye Mordica was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. He turned himself in Wednesday morning, on his 17th birthday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were working a Feb. 17 call in the University area when they learned that nearby there was a body lying outside a duplex at E 124th Avenue and N Ninth Street.

They found a male juvenile who had died at the scene. He suffered trauma to his upper body, though the Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate.

Then on Monday, deputies said they had obtained an arrest warrant for Mordica and were searching for him. That led Mordica to turn himself in, the agency said. He was being held at the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the juvenile who was killed or provide any other details about the crime, including what led to the slaying.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court divided on case of California motorist pursued by CHP into his home

    Can police pursue people into their homes to question them about a minor crime? The Supreme Court hears the case of a California motorist.

  • Arizona man accused of faking his own kidnapping to get out of going to work

    It was supposed to be the perfect ruse to get out of work, but it ended up with a week-long police investigation and the prospect of jail time. Brandon Soules, a 19-year-old man from Arizona, has been accused of faking his own kidnapping - including binding his own wrists, gagging himself and inventing a story about assailants searching for hidden treasure in the desert - all so he didn’t have to turn up to his job at a tyre shop. Police in Coolidge, a city of about 13,000 people, south east of Phoenix were called at 5:25pm on February 10 to reports of an injured man lying near some train tracks. They found Mr Soules with his hands bound behind his back with a belt and a bandana stuffed in his mouth. According to a statement released by the local police, Mr Soules said that two masked men kidnapped him, hit his head, knocking him unconscious, and drove him around in a vehicle before they left him in the area he was found. He claimed he was targeted because his father had a large amount of money hidden throughout the desert, the New York Times reported.

  • Biden call with Saudi King Salman, Khashoggi report expected soon -White House

    A phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia's King Salman will take place soon, the White House said on Wednesday, as Biden works to bring contact with Riyadh back along traditional lines after four years under Donald Trump. Biden is insisting that he speak only to the king, 85, marking a contrast to the cozy relationship that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman enjoyed with former president Trump's White House.

  • Second teen kidnapped after chatting with man on school laptop, North Carolina cops say

    Both girls live in the same county and were kidnapped just days apart, police say.

  • Illinois to be first state to eliminate cash bail, governor announces

    Governor J.B. Pritzker calls signing HB 3653 ‘a substantial step toward dismantling the systemic racism that plagues our communities.’ Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced that he will eliminate cash bail in the state of Illinois. The declaration, made as part of new legislation related to reforming Illinois’ criminal justice system, also included increased accountability for police officers, their use of mandatory body cameras among the changes.

  • Heidi Klum Says 'It's Mindblowing' to See Daughter Leni's Modeling Career Blossom

    "She's been doing fantastic," Heidi Klum tells PEOPLE about her 16-year-old daughter Leni

  • Olympics: Brisbane the frontrunner to land 2032 Games as talks with IOC start

    The Australian city of Brisbane was picked as the preferred partner to start talks for the 2032 Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, in the first step to being named Olympic hosts. IOC President Thomas Bach said the IOC had approved a recommendation of the commission in charge of future hosts. Several cities and countries had publicly expressed an interest in the 2032 Games including Brisbane, Indonesia, Budapest, China, Doha and Germany’s Ruhr valley among others.

  • Woman, 11-year-old boy drown in Boonton

    Police continue to investigate the causes of death for a woman and an 11-year-old child whose bodies were found in a pond in New Jersey Tuesday night.

  • Bruce Springsteen fined $500 for drinking on federal property but DWI is dropped

    Bruce Springsteen, who took tequila shots with fans while riding his motorcycle on federal property, will pay a fine. But evidence didn't back a DWI charge.

  • Novavax expects U.S. trial data for COVID-19 vaccine at start of April

    "We are expecting results right in the beginning of quarter two and shortly thereafter we will be filing for EUA (in U.S.)," he said at a Washington Post online event. The Novavax executive said the vaccine has shown a great "safety profile" in UK trials and the company might ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider the UK data for vaccine authorization.

  • Lions WR Quintez Cephus sues alma mater

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus sued the University of Wisconsin, accusing the school of making him a "scapegoat" amid a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion. Cephus was arrested in 2018 in Madison and charged with two counts of sexual assault. This is the second time Cephus sued the school, contending violation of his rights during a Title IX investigation that was opened in May 2018 and concluded at the end of August 2018.

  • The risks and rewards of charging state-backed hackers

    Last week’s stunning indictment of three North Korean hackers laid bare both the advantages and drawbacks of the U.S. government’s evolving strategy of using high-profile prosecutions to publicize hostile nation-state cyber activities.Why it matters: Criminal charges can help the U.S. establish clear norms in a murky and rapidly changing environment, but they may not deter future bad behavior and could even invite retaliation against U.S. intelligence officials.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: Last Wednesday, the Justice Department charged three alleged employees of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau with undertaking a massive, multiyear hacking spree.The hackers conducted some activities — such as sending spear-phishing emails aimed at U.S. government employees and contractors — that are examples of workaday nation-state espionage. But they also took actions far outside these bounds that included:The 2014 attack on Sony Pictures.The creation and use of the destructive WannaCry 2.0 ransomware.A series of cyber-enabled bank hijackings across the globe wherein the spies tried to steal over $1.2 billion.The theft of cryptocurrency valued at tens of millions of dollars worldwide.Between the lines: Pointing the finger in cyberspace can often put the U.S. in uncomfortably hypocritical territory, as all major powers (and many minor ones) engage in cyber spying.But the U.S. has the unambiguous ethical high ground with this latest indictment: U.S. intelligence agencies don’t hack banks to raise funds for the Treasury Department or seek vengeance over disfavored pieces of popular culture or create malicious cryptocurrency apps to steal from private companies to fund Washington’s weapons programs. The fact that the North Korean hackers were behaving, in many instances, like non-state cyber criminals made it easier for the U.S. government to treat them like criminals — and pursue legal action against them.Context: The North Korea case is an extreme example of other states’ divergent views on the appropriate objectives of cyber operations.For instance, many states, including some close U.S. allies, regularly commit cyber-enabled economic espionage and theft of trade secrets to benefit their “national champion” companies. American officials insist the U.S. does not engage in economic espionage — making it something of an outlier in the intelligence world.Be smart: North Korea won’t extradite the hackers, and they’ll presumably never stand trial. Yet the act of naming and shaming these individuals may still hold real value for the U.S.It may strengthen the international consensus against aberrant North Korean behavior (like massive bank theft).Cyber espionage-related “speaking indictments” also provide a public service, detailing foreign cyber spying operations in an unusually open manner, a benefit to private cybersecurity firms, journalists and the wider interested public.And these indictments extract costs on the named operatives, potentially complicating the individuals’ plans to, for instance, live in or visit countries that have extradition treaties with the U.S.Yes, but: It’s unclear what, if any, deterrent effect these types of indictments actually have on foreign governments.North Korea probably won’t stop robbing banks because the U.S. charged three of its intelligence officials. Their cyber operators rob banks because that’s where the money is, and Pyongyang needs it. There are other risks, too, to criminally charging state-backed cyber operators. One danger is that America’s adversaries will respond in kind, burning the identities and activities of U.S. intelligence personnel via criminal charges.There’s next to zero possibility a hostile foreign power will successfully prosecute an American cyber operator it has charged, but some U.S. intelligence operatives still shudder at the possibility that they will become pawns, via this type of legal move by Moscow or Beijing, in a great geopolitical game. The bottom line: Evolving norms around spying cut both ways, and as the saying goes: “The enemy always gets a vote.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

    Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday urged Iran to accept diplomatic overtures coming from the West in order to preserve the 2015 nuclear accord. Heiko Maas accused Tehran of further undermining the transparency it is required to show under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, after Iran began restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities Tuesday. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran had added 17.6 kilograms (38.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 20% to its stockpile as of Feb. 16 — far past the 3.67% purity allowed under the JCPOA.

  • Nigeria's Boko Haram crisis: Maiduguri rocket attack kills 10

    The use of long-distance bombs is part of a new tactic by Islamist militants, local officials say.

  • Man cuts out woman’s heart, cooks it and tries to serve it to uncle, Oklahoma cops say

    The man had reportedly been released from prison weeks earlier.

  • Eddie Murphy says Ryan Coogler tried to make a 'Coming to America' sequel starring Michael B. Jordan - but he didn't like the idea

    Eddie Murphy said that Ryan Coogler's idea had Michael B. Jordan playing his son, "looking for a wife."

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Here's the one Oscar nomination these contenders need to win best picture

    Oscar voting begins next week. For the best picture contenders, nominations in certain categories are crucial.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces a 'bloodbath' of a reelection race in 2022 - if she isn't expelled from Congress first, district organizers say

    The US representative in Georgia is up for reelection in 2022, and her recent actions have put her at odds with Democrats and Republicans alike.