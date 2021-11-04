In Tampa, two very different faces of the justice system | Editorial

Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

Prosecutors resolved two criminal cases this week, both on Tuesday, both in Hillsborough County, and both involving an anguished death that never should have happened. But that’s where the similarities end, and the contrasts begin, with two very different outcomes from the same criminal justice system.

Trevor Dooley shot a man 11 years ago after an argument on a basketball court. David James, a 41-year-old Air Force veteran, was shooting hoops with his 8-year-old daughter, Danielle, at their neighborhood court in Valrico. Dooley lived across the road. He emerged to tell a teenage skateboarder he couldn’t skate on the court. James told Dooley he’d given the teen permission. Dooley left, but returned minutes later, and according to court records, argued with James before a physical struggle began, flashing a gun and shooting him in the chest.

Dooley invoked Florida’s stand your ground defense law, but a judge rejected his claim. A jury convicted Dooley of manslaughter and he was sentenced to eight years in prison. Dooley served more than two years, but in 2019, an appeals court determined the jury had received erroneous instructions on the justifiable use of deadly force. On Tuesday, Dooley changed his plea to guilty. Prosecutors said the deal forced Dooley to accept responsibility and three years of probation, while ending the uncertainty of a retrial, more delays and the emotional toll both would take on James’ family.

The second case involved the death of James Bradley Hulett II, who was shot in December 2019 while hanging out with three high school friends at a home in Lithia. The boys found a gun, and as Christopher Bevan got a hold of it, the weapon went off, fatally wounding Hulett. Both boys were 15 at the time; Bevan was arrested and charged with manslaughter. On Tuesday, prosecutors announced a plan for all charges against Bevan, now 17, to be dismissed. The move followed a meeting between Hulett’s parents and Bevan, who wanted to reconcile with their son’s friend and help him rebuild his life.

While prosecutors learned that a design defect in the handgun might have contributed to the shooting and complicated their case, what made the difference here in pursuing so-called “restorative justice” was the Hulett’s desire to spare Bevan from becoming a second casualty. “It was very hard for us to think about living the rest of our lives preaching ‘kindness matters’ and then not practicing it given the opportunity,” Hulett’s mother, Meagan Hulett said, in a statement. “That would not be justice.”

Bevan must complete a three-year pretrial intervention program under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. The program includes mental health treatment, drug and alcohol evaluation and agreeing not to possess a weapon. He will spend his community service hours working for the foundation the Hulett’s created in their son’s memory to educate about gun safety. Once Bevan completes the program, the charge will be dismissed.

The lessons are that justice can be random, that every case is different and that the human factor matters. The 80-year-old Dooley benefited from his age and a Florida law that endangers lives in a nation pickled with guns. Even Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michael Williams, who was overseeing the case Tuesday, was so frustrated with the saga that he apologized to the James family and rebuked Dooley, saying: “I still can’t get over how somebody skateboarding on a basketball court caused you to ruin a family for nothing.”

Hulett’s parents, meanwhile, channeled their grief into an act of redemption, managing the loss of one child by saving another. Their incredible kindness is not only rare to see in the criminal justice system, or even society at large, but it created the best possible outcome to this unfathomable tragedy, one that could have easily gone the other way.

Editorials are the institutional voice of the Tampa Bay Times. The members of the Editorial Board are Editor of Editorials Graham Brink, Sherri Day, Sebastian Dortch, John Hill, Jim Verhulst and Chairman and CEO Paul Tash. Follow @TBTimes_Opinion on Twitter for more opinion news.

