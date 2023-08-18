Tampa woman, 61, charged with murder in fatal drug overdose in hotel room

A 61-year-old Tampa woman has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a man’s death from a drug overdose, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening.

Rachel Goode was arrested Friday morning on a charge of first-degree murder that resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. She was being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail on Friday night without bail.

Deputies said the investigation began on July 26, 2022, when a man was found dead in a hotel room in the 12000 block of North Nebraska Avenue. Deputies found meth, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia in the room, agency officials said in a news release Friday evening.

Goode told deputies that she had provided the man with drugs. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the man died from an overdose from the “combined effects” of fentanyl and meth, according to the news release.

“More than a year later, substantial evidence has been collected against Goode,” the news release states. “With confirmation from testing done at the scene, it was confirmed she provided the victim with controlled substances that directly led to his death.”