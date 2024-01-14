Tampa woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after passenger is ejected from car, killed: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was arrested for DUI manslaughter after her passenger “partially ejects” following a three-vehicle crash on Hillsborough Avenue and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a 42-year-old Tampa woman in a Dodge Journey and an unknown driver in a red 2005-2007 model Honda Odyssey both ran a red light at the northbound exit ramp from SR-589 while traveling eastbound on Hillsborough Avenue.

A 24-year-old Jacksonville man in a Dodge Charger entered the intersection under a green light and struck the unknown driver, and then the Tampa woman’s Dodge, respectively.

FHP said after the crash, the unknown driver fled the scene, as the Tampa woman’s car flipped, and the Jacksonville man’s car rotated to a stop.

The passenger in the woman’s car was “partially ejected” and died at the scene, according to FHP. The Jacksonville man was not injured.

The Tampa woman was not injured but was arrested for DUI manslaughter.

Anyone with information on the Honda Odyssey, which would have damage to the passenger side, is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

