Tampa woman charged after 3 puppies found in dumpster, police say

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on a charge related to animal cruelty after three puppies were found in a Tampa dumpster and later died, according to police.

Angela Giudice-Burris, of Tampa, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals on Thursday by the Tampa Police Department.

According to police, a witness reported three newborn puppies were found “barely alive” in a dumpster at 1512 North Clark St. in late November. The witness said at least two of the puppies were zipped up in plastic bags.

The witness took the puppies to the local Humane Society for emergency care, where they later died, police said.

A City of Tampa surveillance video captured a suspect vehicle, which led Tampa Police detectives to Giudice-Burris. Police did not provide further details on the investigation or arrest.

Hillsborough County Animal Control also responded to Giudice-Burris’ home and removed two adult dogs from the property, police said.

Giudice-Burris was released from a Hillsborough County jail on Thursday on a $2,000 bond, according to jail records.