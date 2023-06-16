Tampa woman faces murder charge in death of 2-year-old

A 24-year-old Tampa woman faces a murder charge in the death of a 2-year-old child who she confined to a chair and neglected, deputies said.

Rebecca Gussage-Johnston, 24, was previously arrested in May for aggravated child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect in connection to the case. Gussage-Johnston is now facing an additional charge of murder in the first degree while engaged in child abuse, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The new charge was added Thursday after the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the child’s death was a homicide caused by severe neglect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded on May 19 to a call about a child in distress on the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa. The child died at the scene after deputies arrived.

Investigators found injuries on several parts of the child’s body. Deputies said Gussage-Johnston admitted to punishing the child the day prior for “acting out,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Gussage-Johnston confined the child to a chair for an “extended period” without care, and she did not seek medical attention for the child for nearly a day. A concerned family member of the child called 911.

The sheriff’s office did not release the relationship between Gussage-Johnston and the child.

Gussage-Johnston was being held without bail in the Falkenburg Road Jail.