Tampa woman posed as home-school student, molested boy she met online: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was arrested last week after she was accused of posing as a child and sexually battering a boy she met online.

According to Tampa police, a tip pointed detectives to Alyssa Zinger, 22, and her reported “inappropriate relationship” with a child on Nov. 24.

The victim was identified by police as a 12 to 15-year-old boy. Zinger was accused of posing as a home-school student when she met the boy on social media.

Zinger was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. She has since been released, according to jail records.

Tampa police believe Zinger may have victimized additional children. Anyone who believes they are a victim is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.