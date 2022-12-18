Tampa women arrested in Martin on meth, cocaine sale charges

STUART — Two Tampa women accused of selling and distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the area were arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office detectives Friday night.

Juanita Rose Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Ashley Rosetti, 32, are facing at least 15 years in prison after detectives said they were in possession of 8 ounces of methamphetamine and half an ounce of cocaine. Additionally, more than a half-ounce of fentanyl was found in the couple’s Stuart hotel room along with a supply of Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drugs allegedly meant to be sold and distributed by two Tampa women are seen in a photo by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Narcan is a medication used to treat opioid overdoses.

The women face charges of trafficking and delivering methamphetamine, possession and delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s sffice.

Fluckes and Rosetti are being held at the Martin County Jail on $290,750 and $280,000 bail, respectively.

This story will be updated.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com, on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Two Tampa women held on meth, cocain charges after Stuart bust