Tampa's Smack Apparel fires up Bucs fans with 2 bold new playoff shirts
Tampa's Smack Apparel excels at attitudinal attire, bold t-shirts that speak loudly for passionate sports fans. "There are so many fans out there that want their voices heard," said Jeff Attinella, the pro soccer star turned creative guru at the playful clothing brand. The key to Smack's popularity is their turn-around time with topical slogans. It's almost immediate. Case in point: their best-selling reaction to Florida State's recent football snub — "If You Can't Beat Us, Cheat Us."