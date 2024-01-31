Tampa's Wastewater Department enters final phase of massive project

Tampa's Wastewater Department is hitting a major milestone as it enters into the final phase of a massive project. The project upgrades the wastewater system by replacing the old and aging pipeline with a new one, benefiting Tampa residents for decades to come. It also connects portions of it, creating one of the longest tunnels of its kind in North America. “It’s the largest steel tunnel constructed in the US using microtunnel technology and about the third in the Western hemisphere," said Eric Weiss, director of the department.

