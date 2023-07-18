Tampered sprinkler head floods Sheriff’s Office with damages estimated to cost over $5K





The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Offices and Jail were flooded at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday by a sprinkler head that was tampered with by an inmate, causing over $5,000 in estimated damages, the Sheriff’s Office reported.



The showers were being occupied by Robert Ravencroft, 48, an inmate at the jail, who is accused of tampering with the showers, according to a statement issued by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.



Flooding was discovered by deputies who were alerted by the sound of water flowing loudly in the showers.



Ravencroft yelled to be let out after large amounts of water rushed underneath the door and he was removed and returned to a cell. There is probable cause to charge him with first-degree malicious mischief, the statement said.



Large amounts of water “overwhelmed” the drains and flooded the first floor of the jail.









“The water began seeping into the Sheriff’s Office administrative space, which is located below the jail. Large volumes of water penetrated portions of the Sheriff’s Office ceiling, causing significant damage to interview rooms, offices and electronic equipment,” the release said.



The Bellingham Fire Department was able to turn off the main water line about 15-20 minutes later. The release said that flooding in the Sheriff’s Office administrative space has been an ongoing concern. Flooding incidents in the past few years have been caused by broken pipes and inmate vandalism.



Whatcom County Officials are preparing to place another jail tax on the November ballot for the third time in eight years. That measure would build a new and larger facility and include provisions for mental health and substance abuse treatment, along with programs to keep individuals out of jail.