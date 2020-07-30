‘Tampon’ in off-duty officer’s Starbucks drink actually a cleaning cloth, L.A. cops say

A sheriff’s investigation of reports that someone maliciously put a tampon in a Los Angeles police officer’s Starbucks drink found no wrongdoing — and no tampon, according to media reports.

Instead, a cleaning cloth was possibly scooped into the drink by mistake during preparation, KTTV reported.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer said he bought a frappuccino with a police union credit card from a Starbucks inside a Target store in Diamond Bar on June 19, NBC News reported.

The officer said he found an object resembling a tampon in his drink and reported it as a possible poisoning attempt, according to the network.

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency,” said a statement by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, NBC News reported. Target said a security video showed nothing suspicious.

After reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses, detectives believe the object may have been a cleaning cloth, CNN reported.

“The investigation was unable to prove malicious intent on the part of the store employee,” said a statement Tuesday by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, KTTV reported.

The case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office to be closed, according to the station.

The incident took place days after New York City officers reported a possible poisoning attempt at a Shake Shack that turned out to be the result of a cleaning mishap, WNYW reported.