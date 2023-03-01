Tamron Hall Doesn’t Hold Back In Interview With Larsa Pippen: ‘Why Would You Date Michael Jordan’s Son?’

Tamron Hall; Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Tamron Hall did not hold back while interviewing Larsa Pippen on the Tamron Hall Show. The talk show host had a lot of questions for The Real Housewives of Miami star, particularly regarding her love life.

As BuzzFeed reports, Hall came in hot, asking Pippen if she and her beau, Marcus Jordan (son of NBA icon Michael Jordan), are in love. Pippen’s response would have made any press representative proud.

“We’re in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other our whole lives, which we have not…” she said.

Before she could continue, Hall jumped in and put Pippen on blast.

“Well, he’s 16 years younger than you, so that’s not possible,” she chimed in.

Pippen then explained that she and Jordan have “a lot of common ground,” as they’re both from Chicago. But Hall wasn’t buying it or backing down.

She asked, “Even with the age difference? I don’t wanna say that flippantly, because men are able to date people 30 years younger without judgment. But he’s 16 years younger — other than the Bulls, what do you have in common?”

Later, Hall got right to it, asking Pippen if her and her boyfriend’s age difference bothered her, Madame Noire reports.

“I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me. Scottie is 10 years older than me,” she pointed out, referring to her ex, Scottie Pippen.

She continued, explaining that she doesn’t “view age as you’re mature or immature. I don’t feel like that determines if you’re mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, then you can go to war at 18. I feel like there are different circumstances that I feel like age doesn’t really determine your level of maturity.”

But the age difference isn’t what Hall (and, as she suggests throughout the interview, the public) thinks is disturbing about Pippen and Jordan’s union.

“I think for people, the age thing is secondary,” Hall said. “The thing is — you are a beautiful woman. You can date anybody you wanted to. Why would you date Michael Jordan’s son, knowing that it’s been pretty clear that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan didn’t have this relationship people thought and certainly don’t have it now?”

The interview then got cringe-worthy. Even after Pippen shared that her relationship with Jordan is genuine and has cultivated a true love, Hall could not let it go. She asked her again why she chose to date Michael Jordan’s son, to which Pippen tried to explain, yet again, that their relationship was organic.

Hall then asked Pippen what her relationship is like with Jordan’s parents.

“I recently have been hanging out with them,” Pippen responded. “I don’t really wanna talk about them. It’s not about my parents or his parents.”