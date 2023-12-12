'Tana' the elf busy shopping for Santa at some of Southwest Montana's hidden gems
Santa is getting a little help this year from Tana, the Southwest Montana Christmas Elf, who's been spotted in Deer Lodge.
Santa is getting a little help this year from Tana, the Southwest Montana Christmas Elf, who's been spotted in Deer Lodge.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
KBB data show November as the third consecutive month that new-vehicle average transaction prices were lower year to year. Here's what else the data show.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
It also has new data deletion features.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Apple first announced its Journal app for iOS 17 back in June, but it only just became available on Monday, nearly three months after iOS 17 itself came out.
We found ridiculous prices on tons of last-minute gifts, including a cookware set for just $30 and a popular laptop for an unreal $260.
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
To win games you need to win in recruiting, and almost out of nowhere Nebraska has emerged as a serious player.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Arturia V Collection X adds six more instruments to the fold, but it's the completely rebuilt Minimoog model that
Snapchat is releasing a few new AI powered features for Snapchat+ subscribers, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, subscribers can now create and send AI generated images based on a text prompt. In addition to getting access to a new AI extend tool, subscribers can now also use the app's Dream selfie feature with friends.
Make spirits bright with the best holiday fragrances, delivered right to your (or their) front door.
The long-running video game expo E3 is officially dead. “It’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.
Instagram is considering a new feature called "flipside" that allows users to establish a new, private side to their profile where they could post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends. The feature essentially productizes "finstas" -- the slang term for alternate Instagram accounts where people post their real-life photos, as opposed to the more polished photos they post on their public Instagrams. With "flipside," Instagram could make it easier to share photos and videos with a private group of friends, without having to establish an entirely separate account -- or, perhaps, one existing outside the bounds of Instagram's parental controls.
E3’s decades-long history has been peppered with ups and downs. The annual Los Angeles-based gaming expo saw a decade of steady growth after it was founded in the mid-90s. The mid-00s, on the other hand, were an altogether different story, as the event struggled, downsized and moved out of the LA Convention Center.
Practically every TV and film production uses CG these days, but a show with a fully digital character takes it to another level. Seth MacFarlane's "Ted" is one of those, and his production company Fuzzy Door has built a suite of on-set augmented reality tools called Viewscreen turning this potentially awkward process into an opportunity for collaboration and improvisation. Working with a CG character or environment is tough for both actors and crew.