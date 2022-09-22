Tana Mongeau says she enjoys wearing any outfit that 'makes people feel uncomfortable'

Tana Mongeau at the Sunny Vodka launch party on March 15, 2022. Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Insider recently spoke with influencer Tana Mongeau at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards.

Mongeau said she loves bold fashion that makes others feel "uncomfortable."

She also said she's a fan of Uggs, Crocs, and other popular clothes that are widely considered ugly.

Tana Mongeau knows that her daring style isn't for everyone — and she likes it that way.

Insider spoke with the influencer at the Daily Front Row's annual Fashion Media Awards at the start of New York Fashion Week. She arrived to the red carpet in a green Rick Owens dress, gold jewelry, and brown-leather accessories.

After joking that her outfit was "modest" by her standards, Mongeau told Insider that she knows some people find her personality disagreeable, so she enjoys when they feel the same about her clothes.

"I like any fashion that makes people feel uncomfortable. I think it's cool," she said.

Tana Mongeau at the Daily Front Row's 2022 Fashion Media Awards. Amanda Krause/Insider

The influencer went on to say that she's also a big fan of popular clothes and trends that are widely considered to be ugly.

"I love anything crazy," she said. "I love the ski-mask trend, I love Crocs, I love Uggs. I love those Mason Margiela boots with the toes — the Tabis — a lot of people hate those, but I love them. I think they're incredible."

The same goes for her makeup. The "crazier," according to Mongeau, the better.

"Tonight I was debating on a winged liner and playing it safe, but then I was like, 'Let's do a blown-out smokey eye and say fuck it.' I feel like Julia Fox," she joked.

Tana Mongeau at the Daily Front Row's 2022 Fashion Media Awards. Amanda Krause/Insider

Other stars on the Daily Front Row red carpet included Heidi Klum, who was joined by Tim Gunn and her daughter Leni, and Katie Couric, who did her own hair and makeup for the event.

