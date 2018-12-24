Are Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNDM) Interest Costs Too High?

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is TNDM will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess TNDM’s financial health.

See our latest analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. The lack of debt on TNDM’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if TNDM is a high-growth company. TNDM’s revenue growth over the past year is an impressively high double-digit 54%. Therefore, the company’s decision to choose financial flexibility is justified as it may need headroom to borrow in the future to sustain high growth.

NasdaqGM:TNDM Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Does TNDM’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Tandem Diabetes Care has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at TNDM’s US$59m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.78x. Usually, for Medical Equipment companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for TNDM to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how TNDM has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Tandem Diabetes Care to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TNDM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TNDM’s outlook. Valuation: What is TNDM worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TNDM is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



