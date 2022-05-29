Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Tandem Diabetes Care

What Is Tandem Diabetes Care's Debt?

As you can see below, Tandem Diabetes Care had US$281.9m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$635.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$353.5m.

A Look At Tandem Diabetes Care's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tandem Diabetes Care had liabilities of US$131.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$446.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$635.4m and US$94.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$151.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Tandem Diabetes Care could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Tandem Diabetes Care boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Notably, Tandem Diabetes Care's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 344% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tandem Diabetes Care's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Tandem Diabetes Care may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, Tandem Diabetes Care actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Tandem Diabetes Care has US$353.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$74m, being 919% of its EBIT. So is Tandem Diabetes Care's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tandem Diabetes Care that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.